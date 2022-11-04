'Love Today' is a dream of three years, says Pradeep Ranganathan

Chennai, Nov 4 Director Pradeep Ranganathan, who marks his debut as an actor with his recently released film 'Love Today', has penned an emotional post about making the film, which he said was a three-year dream.

Hours before the film was to hit screens, the young director tweeted: "'Love Today' is a three-year dream. I chose to do a second 'First film'."

"I've gone through a lot of emotions in this journey which makes it a memorable one. Realising it's going to release tomorrow and the journey is going to end and a new one is going to start gives me mixed feelings," he added.

"I love you 'Love Today'. I love all those who love me and also who don't. 'Love Today' is not mine anymore, it's yours. I made it for you. Thank you A G S Kalpathi S Aghoram sir. Nothing without you. Lots of love, Pradeep Ranganathan."

The film, which is a romcom focused on relationships in today's world, has Ivana playing the female lead and Sathyaraj playing her father in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor