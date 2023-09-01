Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday snapped at Goa airport, checkout pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : The newest rumoured couple of town, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday snapped together again at Goa Airport after their beachy vacation.

Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of Aditya and Ananya from Goa airport.

In the pictures, the duo can be seen in a casual outfit.

Ananya can be seen busy finding something in her bag while Aditya looks at the camera and then tries to hide his face with a mask.

In one of the videos, the ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor is seen handing over something to her beau.

The lovebirds have been spotted together on several occasions.

Recently, they were spotted at the Mumbai Airport as the duo returned from their trip to Lisbon.

Although they did not pose together in front of the paps and were seen exiting the airport at different times.

Earlier, several mushy pictures of the duo from their vacation surfaced online.

One of the photos showed Aditya and Ananya gazing toward the horizon as he holds her by her arms.

Aditya and Ananya shared individual posts from the Arctic Monkeys' concert in Spain.

Aditya uploaded a small video from a concert on his Instagram Stories along with a blue grinning emoji and a monkey emoji.

Ananya also took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture from the concert and wrote, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever." She tagged the location as Madrid, Spain.

Aditya and Ananya have been keeping their relationship under wraps. However, the latest pictures definitely made us believe that two are very much in love with each other.

Earlier, during the episode of 'Koffee With Karan season 7', Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive.

When Karan Johar quizzed about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

The duo's dating rumours stared after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. Neither of them have confirmed about their relationship yet.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen in director Anurag Basu's 'Metro...in Dino'.

