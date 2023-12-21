"Lovely coincidence": Akshay celebrates 16 years of 'Welcome', opens up on Sanjay Dutt joining 'Welcome To The Jungle' cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : As family entertainer 'Welcome' complete 16 years today, actor Akshay Kumar made sure to make fans dive into the jungle madness with him and Sanjay Dutt on this day.

To mark the occasion, Akshay shared a clip from 'Welcome To The Jungle' sets featuring himself and Sanjay Dutt on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In the video, Akshay can be seen riding a horse while Sanjay follows him on a bike.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise's third part #Welcome To The Jungle. And it's wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?@duttsanjay #Welcome3"

Sanjay Dutt also took to Instagram and shared the same clip along with a caption, which read, "Excited for #WelcomeToTheJungle! Thanks for the warm welcome, Akshay. Can't wait to rock this movie with everyone!@akshaykumar #Welcome3."

Helmed by Anees Bazmee 'Welcome' was released in the year 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, late actor Feroz Khan and Mallika Sherawat in lead roles.

The film was declared a blockbuster and is considered among the funniest Bollywood films.

'Welcome' was followed by a sequel 'Welcome Back', which starred John Abraham and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

Sanjay, on the other hand, will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree', which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

