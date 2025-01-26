Loveyapa: Khushi Kapoor Opens Up About Working With Junaid Khan, Calls It a ‘Rewarding Process’

Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter the big screens with her maiden theatrical release, Loveyapa. Currently, the actress is on a promotional spree and is sharing insights into the rom-com. She will be seen sharing screen space with Junaid Khan in Loveyapa. During one of the promotional events, the actress opened up about dialogue rehearsals and the challenges she faced to get the right reactions while filming.

Speaking about the same, Khushi Kapoor said, “I think Gaurav’s timing was really critical throughout the film. Whenever he had to shoot a scene, I would go and give him the cue, and whenever it was my turn, I’d rely on videos we had shot earlier.”

She added, “The timing of our dialogue delivery had to be perfect—it couldn’t overlap at any point. It was tricky because you have to react as if you’re hearing the lines for the first time. But we rehearsed so much that, by the time we got to the set, it was just the technicalities, like speakers overlapping, that posed minor challenges. It was a fun and rewarding process.”

Loveyapa is one of the much-awaited romantic dramas of the year. Headlined by Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, the film revolves around a web of confusion that follows after the lead actors exchange their phones. Khushi Kapoor plays the role of a lively girl in a film that promises to take the audiences on a thrill of laughter and love, making for a perfect theatrical debut for Khushi. Directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is slated to land in theatres on February 7.