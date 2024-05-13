LS Polls: Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar cast their vote in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 :: Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar arrived to cast their vote at Jubilee Hills Public School polling station in Hyderabad.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1789974585657458697

The ace actor looked dapper as he arrived to cast his vote in a blue t-shirt along with a black trouser. To beat the heat, he wore a pair of shades and a cap. Namrata, on the other hand, looked stunning in a beige pant with a stylish leather belt over a satin shirt.

Earlier in the day, actor Allu Arjun also arrived at Hyderabad's polling station to cast his vote.

Speaking to media after casting his vote, Allu Arjun said, "Please cast your vote. It is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country. Today is the most crucial day for the next 5 years of our lives. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote. I would like to tell, I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties."

Not only Allu Arjun, NTR Jr and filmmaker Teja, best known for his work in Telugu cinema arrived at the polling booth on Monday morning in Telangana.

Apart from them, Srikanth, Manchu Manoj, Kota Srinivasa Rao among others exercised their rights.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film featured a stellar cast including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

On his upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his role in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. Recently, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie.

The voter turnout in Telangana till 3 pm was recorded at 52.34 per cent, according to the data released by the Election Commission. Polling for the fourth phase began on Monday at 7 am across all Lok Sabha constituencies as well as for assembly seats. It is being held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies.

Polling is underway for all 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana under the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The constituencies in the fray are Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam. The most important electoral battles in Telangana include Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Karim Nagar, and Chevella.

The next rounds of voting will kick-start on May 20 and May 25, and finally end next month on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor