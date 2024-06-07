Luke Combs shares update about his new album 'Fathers & Sons'

Los Angeles [US], June 7 : Musician Luke Combs is all set to come up with his new album titled 'Fathers & Sons'.

On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated country singer took to Instagram and posted a handwritten note , addressing to his sons and also shared he would be releasing a single, 'The Man He Sees in Me', as per Variety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C74xBYOvZw4/?hl=en&img_index=1

Combs is a father of two 10-month-old Beau, and almost 2-year-old, Tex and in the ne single, he vows to be the best dad he can be, while also being realistic about the fact that fatherhood won't always be or look perfect.

On Thursday, Combs shared news of the incoming album, the follow-up to 2022's "Growin' Up," and its 2023 companion "Gettin' Old," with the new album's cover art and its accompanying the track list.

He captioned the photo, "I can't wait for y'all to hear the full album next week and hope y'all love this project as much as I do."

"Whoever You Turn Out to Be" and "My Old Man Was Right" on "Fathers & Sons," Combs is set to tackle the theme of fatherhood with this 12-song project. The music video for "The Man He Sees" in Me is out now, while the lyrics of the song sweetly address Combs' relationship to his young sons, and how he hopes it will evolve: "Well I hope he never finds out that I didn't hang the moon / And I've never scared a monster out the closet in his room / Some day between him leaving home and driving on my knee / Maybe I'll finally be, the man he sees in me," he sang.

Combs will play Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on the album's release date as part of his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" tour, which runs from April 13 through Aug. 10 of this year.

