Luv Ranjan's Marathi film 'Devmanus' to star Renuka Shahane, Mahesh Manjrekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg renowned for their successful contributions to Hindi cinema, are venturing into Marathi films with their upcoming project, 'Devmanus'.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news.

In his post, he shared a picture of the cast and crew of the film holding the clapboard.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DE1ag7lsDqr/

He captioned the post as, "LUV RANJAN - ANKUR GARG VENTURE INTO MARATHI FILMS... 'DEVMANUS' SHOOT COMPLETE... 25 APRIL 2025 RELEASE... #LuvFilms, the powerhouse behind #Hindi films like #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar, #DeDePyaarDe and #SonuKeTituKiSweety, now ventures into #Marathi cinema with #Devmanus."

"#Devmanus, a multi-starrer, features #MaheshManjrekar, #RenukaShahane, #SubodhBhave and #SiddharthBodke in pivotal roles.

Directed by #TejasDeoskar and produced by #LuvRanjan and #AnkurGarg, the filming of #Devmanus is now complete... Arrives in *theatres* on 25 April 2025," the caption further read.

The film, which has just completed its shoot, is set to hit theatres on April 25, 2025.

Known for their blockbuster Hindi films like 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', the duo is making entry into the Marathi film industry.

'Devmanus' is a multi-starrer featuring an ensemble cast, with prominent Marathi actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, and Siddharth Bodke playing crucial roles. The film is helmed by director Tejas Deoskar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor