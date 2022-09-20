Lyrical video of 'Alaikadal' from Mani Ratnam's 'PS 1' released

Chennai, Sep 20 The makers of director Mani Ratnam's eagerly awaited magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' have now released the lyric video of the soft and mellifluous number, 'Alaikadal' from the film.

'Alaikadal', from Mani Ratnam's historic multi-starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan-1', features Aishwarya Lekshmi aka Poonguzhali and Karthi aka Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan embarking on a journey across the sea in a boat.

The song opens on a soft note, showcasing the calmness of the sea in the night, adding an enchanting appeal of tranquillity to it. 'Alaikadal' is the song of the sea, more like a siren's call to the travellers and sailors. Antara Nandy's alluring voice immediately creates a feeling of serenity and calmness.

Antara Nandy talking about the song said: "I consider myself extremely fortunate to be making my playback debut through Mani Ratnam sir's Magnum Opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-1'. I am ever thankful to A.R. Rahman sir for giving me the biggest milestone of my life and for giving me the chance to be a part of this monumental film by voicing - Doobi Doobi in four languages! I am in love with how hauntingly beautiful the melody is with a melancholic touch to it!"

Aishwarya Lekshmi talking about Alaikadal said: "Alaikadal and everything about the song is precious to me, it's all about what my character yearns for. I am so glad to be a part of this soulful composition by Rahman sir and voiced by Antara Nandy. Forever grateful to Mani sir for this opportunity."

Ponniyin Selvan will hit the screens on September 30 in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Based on the novel by Kalki, PS-1 revolves around the 10th-century Chola Dynasty and the struggle for the throne.

The film has an ensemble star cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Prabhu, R. Sarath Kumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Rahman, Jayachitra and Lal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor