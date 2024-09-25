Lyricist Chandrabose meets Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: Famous Telugu film lyricist Chandrabose, on Wednesday, met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat.

Chandrabose is an Indian lyricist and singer who has made a significant mark in Telugu cinema. The lyricist began his career as a lyricist in 1995 with the film Taj Mahal and has since had an impressive career spanning over 25 years.

One of Chandrabose's most notable achievements include winning an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for the song "Naatu Naatu" from the blockbuster film RRR (2022).

Last year 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.

RRR's action sequence also featured in Oscar 2024 video.

Prior to Oscars, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category.

