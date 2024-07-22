'Maati Se Bandhi Dor': Ankit Gupta hints at major twist for Vaiju, Rannvijay, and Jaya

Mumbai, July 22 Actor Ankit Gupta has hinted at a major plot twist in the show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' as his character Rannvijay is set to marry Jaya (played by Resham).

'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', starring Rutuja Bagwe as Vaijanati (Vaiju), is set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The show depicts Vaiju's struggles and journey as she works in the fields to earn money and support her family.

So far, viewers have witnessed Vaiju and Rannvijay's marriage due to unforeseen circumstances.

In the upcoming episodes, preparations for Rannvijay and Jaya's wedding are in full swing. Vaiju has planned a special garba night for their sangeet rituals.

Rannvijay and Jaya's love story began during their college days and has faced numerous obstacles. Despite these challenges, they are now together and ready to get married.

Talking about the sequence, Ankit said: "Rannvijay and Jaya have been through immense emotional turmoil in their lives. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the duo had been separated, but now that destiny has other plans, Rannvijay and Jaya are getting married, and their wedding rituals are in full swing."

The actor added: "Will Rannvijay and Jaya get married, or does fate have something else in store for them?"

It will be intriguing to see how Vaiju finds love in a loveless marriage while pursuing her ambitions to uplift her lifestyle and improve her village.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor