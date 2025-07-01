"Made Punjab famous worldwide": Congress leader Pargat Singh backs Diljit Dosanjh amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 1 : Congress leader Pargat Singh on Tuesday supported actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh amid the ongoing controversy against him for collaborating with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3' following the tensions between Indian and Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack in April.

While talking to ANI, Pargat Singh lauded Dosanjh for highlighting Punjab on the global platforms, including the singer's performance at Coachella, showcasing Punjab culture at Cannes 2025 and other international events of the actor.

"I support Diljit Dosanjh. He made Punjab famous worldwide. He took Punjabi culture and Sikhism to the next level. Why shouldn't we be proud of him? They troll, so let them troll. These trolling teams have no basis," said Pargat Singh.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also came in support of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy. The actor has expressed his support for Diljit, clarifying that the singer wasn't responsible for the film's casting, and expressed his disapproval of restricting personal interactions between India and Pakistan.

Taking to his Facebook handle on Monday, the actor wrote, "I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they've got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is, whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned. What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan."

He further expressed love for his "close friends and relatives" who reside in Pakistan.He wrote, "I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever i feel like it. And my response to those who will say, "Go to Pakistan", is "GO TO KAILASA"

Diljit Dosanjh is facing a massive backlash from the film fraternity, social media and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for working with artist Hania Aamir amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

FWICE has officially boycotted Dosanjh for his collaboration with Pakistani actress Aamir, stating that the singer-actor's association with the Pakistani artists has allegedly "disrespected" the "Indian sentiments," especially following the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

"It is important to bring to your notice that the said film (Border 2) features actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been officially boycotted by FWICE owing to his involvement with individuals and content that have deeply disrespected Indian sentiments, especially by associating with Pakistani artists known for their anti-lndia views, and participating in projects filmed in sensitive border locations like Pahalgam immediately following terror incidents targeting our armed forces," the letter read.

FWICE has also issued a "noon-cooperative directive" to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after his collaboration with Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

The film union body has demanded an unconditional apology from the actor for allegedly hurting the "national sentiments" and disregarding the "sacrifices" of the Indian soldiers by his actions.

After the massive backlash from the film fraternity, FWICE and social media, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have announced that they will not release their movie in India.

