Madhur Bhandarkar set to bring 'untold stories' of 'Wives of Bollywood'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is set to explore the glamorous world of Bollywood once again.

Known for his socially relevant films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, Fashion, Traffic Signal, Jail, Heroine, and India Lockdown, Bhandarkar's latest project, 'Wives of Bollywood', promises to unveil the unseen facets of the luxurious lives led by Bollywood star wives, sprinkled with scandal, gossip, power struggles, and opulent living.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Thursday via his official Instagram handle.

<

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

"MADHUR BHANDARKAR'S NEXT FILM TITLED 'WIVES OF BOLLYWOOD'... Known for socially relevant films such as #ChandniBar, #Page3, #Fashion, #TrafficSignal, #Jail, #Heroine and #IndiaLockdown among others, #NationalAward winner and #PadmaShri awardee #MadhurBhandarkar is set to dive into the world of #Bollywood. This time, however, the focus is not on the stars themselves but on their wives. Titled #WivesOfBollywood, the film will be produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and #PranavJain [PJ Motion Pictures]... Expected to go on floors early next year," the post read.

Expressing his excitement, Madhur Bhandarkar said in a statement, "There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives. The aim is to bring these untold stories, inspired by real incidents, to the big screen."

Producer Pranav Jain added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhur sir once again after the success of India Lockdown. He has a reputation for creating authentic films, and this topic promises to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding the lives of celebrity wives, both at home and in social settings."

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures, the film is expected to begin production early next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor