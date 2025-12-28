Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Mumbai, Dec 28 Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit recently shared her thoughts on the changing dynamics of moviegoing, highlighting how rising cinema ticket prices are impacting theatre footfalls.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress emphasized that while quality films continue to draw audiences, the increasing cost of tickets is making families more selective about which films to watch in theatres, especially with the convenience of OTT platforms at home. Madhuri also pointed out that with OTT platforms, movies are easily available at home, making it more convenient to watch them after work.

The 58-year-old actress explained that for many people, by the time they get home from work in the evening, it’s already late, so weekends have become the main time to visit theatres.

Madhuri Dixit shared, “If the film is good, it will run and you have seen a few films running now in the theatres. So, it's not as if films are not running. I think if you go to see that even the cost of the tickets is very high. So, when one family goes there, they have to spend a lot of money. So, they really have to budget and think, which film to watch and which not to watch.”

“Also, because of OTT, you know movies are at your fingertips. You're watching it at home whenever you want, when you get the time. Nowadays, even coming from work for people, by the time they get home, it is 8.30, 9.00. After that, going to watch a film has become a little difficult. Weekends is the time when they can actually go when they have vacations.”

“So, all these things and they can, on OTT, you can watch the film anytime you know, you want at your convenience and I guess it's cheaper to watch a film at home. You can have all the popcorn and everything, you know, made at home and enjoy it. So, a lot of reasons. But I don't think, I don't see a bleak future. I just think some things could be corrected and you know, make the cinema experience better for the people,” added Madhuri.

