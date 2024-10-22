Madhuri Dixit is the perfect choice for New Manjulika: Anees Bazmee

Mumbai, Oct 22 Filmmaker Aneez Bazmee, who is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated directorial 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', has opened up about casting Madhuri Dixit as the new Manjulika.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Bazmee revealed that when he initially considered casting Dixit for the role, he discussed it with the entire cast of the film, and they were all very happy.

Aneez shared, “Madhuri is one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood; she is a star, and people love to see her on screen. So, when I thought of approaching her and discussed it with the cast, everyone was very happy and excited like kids".

He added, “After seeing this excitement, I understood that if the people working with her were so enthusiastic, the audience would definitely love this. Besides, opposite Madhuri is Vidya Balan, who has been very much appreciated and loved by people. Now that she is returning after 17 years, audiences will surely love her work. I wanted someone who is a strong actress, who can act and dance very well, and who can do justice to this role. When I approached Madhuri, she was very happy and liked the script and character".

When asked what inspired the storyline for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Aneez Bazmee shared, “When we were preparing the script for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, our primary focus wasn’t simply to create a sequel because the second part was a huge hit. Instead, we aimed to exceed the expectations of those who loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With that in mind, we began by working on the story first. We developed five or six different storylines, but none resonated with us. It was a long, challenging, and time-consuming process.”

He further said, “After extensive brainstorming and refinement, we finally discovered a script that truly excited me. I felt it could be presented in a fresh and engaging way for our audience, and it would meet their expectations. Once we finalized that script, we began the development of the movie from scratch".

While Madhuri is the new addition to the hit franchise, the horror-comedy marks Vidya Balan’s return, reprising her iconic role as Manjulika from the 2007 hit. The project marks Aneez Bazmee’s first collaboration with Madhuri Dixit. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is slated to hit theatres on November 1.

