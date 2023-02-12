Madhuri Dixit pens down adorable birthday wish for husband Shriram Nene

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene penned down an adorable birthday wish for her husband Dr Shriram Nene on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a video which she captioned, "Happy Birthday to my soulmate and best friend. I wish you all the happiness, love. Here's to many more birthdays and adventures together. You are indeed the wind beneath my wings!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojN5cXgvGn/

Madhuri shared a montage of throwback pictures and videos with the song 'Sun Maahi' playing in the background.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for Dr Nene.

"Happy birthday sir," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday sir enjoy your day nd lots of love"

"Happy Birthday sir.. wish you all the best," another fan commented.

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and second child Ryan was born in 2005.

On the work front, Madhuri was recently seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor