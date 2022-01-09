Madhuri Dixit pens sweet birthday note for Farah Khan

Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit extended birthday wishes to director-choreographer Farah Khan, who turned 57 on Sunday.

The 'Tezaab' actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a throwback candid picture with Farah.

"Birthday greetings to my dearest @TheFarahKhan. Wishing you another year full of madness and an inimitable energy. Big hugs & loads of love to you," she tweeted.

The two have collaborated on many projects, one of which is the 2013 super hit song 'Ghagra' from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'. Farah choreographed the dance steps for Madhuri.

The two Bollywood divas also worked together in the 2002 romantic drama flick 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam'.

( With inputs from ANI )

