Madhuri Dixit Purchases ₹6 Crore Ferrari on Makar Sankranti; Enjoys Ride in Mumbai with Husband

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, rang in the New Year by adding a luxurious new vehicle to their collection. On January 13, just a day before Makar Sankranti, the couple was spotted cruising around Mumbai in their stunning red Ferrari. They were all smiles as the paparazzi captured the moment. The couple’s latest acquisition, a Ferrari 296 GTS, is valued at over Rs 6 crore.

Madhuri and Dr. Nene’s car collection already boasts a number of high-end vehicles, including a Mercedes Maybach S560, which is priced at nearly Rs 2.5 crore. On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. She has not yet revealed her upcoming projects.

