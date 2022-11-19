Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal dance together on Kishore Da's song 'Mere Samne Wali Khidki'

Who doesn't admire Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene? Like several others, Vicky Kaushal is also her huge fan.

Vicky recently met Madhuri on the sets of the popular dance reality TV show ' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and he did not leave his opportunity to shake a leg with her.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a video in which he is seen dancing along with Madhuri on a recreated version of Kishore Da's song 'Mere Samne Wali Khidki'.

In the video, Vicky is seen sporting a colourful printed shirt with white coat and white pants. Madhuri wore a glittery ethnic outfit and kept her hair loose. Both of them danced and perfectly lip-synced to the iconic song.

"Maya! #foreverfavourite @madhuridixitnene," Vicky captioned the clip.

Vicky and Madhuri's dance video has garnered several likes and comments.

"Awww," actress Renuka Shahane commented.

"Cuties," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vicky is currently busy promoting his film 'Govinda Naam Mera'. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

The film will be Vicky's second digital release after his much-acclaimed film 'Sardar Udham'.Makers of 'Govinda Naam Mera' will be soon unveiling the official trailer of the film. Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's next biopic 'Sam Bahadur' opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor