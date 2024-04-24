Madhuri, Karisma recreate ‘Dance of Envy’; Suniel Shetty calls them ‘greatest dancing stars ’

Mumbai, April 24 Actresses Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor will set the stage on fire as they will be seen recreating the magic of the 'Dance Of Envy' from the iconic 1997 film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

Karisma will be a guest on the upcoming episode of the reality show 'Dance Deewane'. She will be joining Suniel Shetty, with whom she worked in 'Rakshak' and her 'Dil To Pagal Hai' co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram showcased the two actresses recreating the iconic face-off dance, which is called the Dance Of Envy. The two nailed it to the T as they took over the stage on the show.

Suniel gave them a standing ovation and praised the two by saying: “Tab bhi aap logo ke liye dil paagal tha aur aaj bhi dil paagal hai. The greatest dancing stars of our industry and country.”

The song is from Yash Chopra’s 1997 blockbuster. In the film, both actors were cast opposite Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

