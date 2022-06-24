Madonna 'makes out' with Tokischa during NYC Pride Week event

Long-time LGBTQ ally Madonna, whose 'Finally Enough Love' remix album has just been released, celebrated New York Pride at Terminal 5 on Thursday night at World of Women's NFT.NYC event.

Not only did the pop icon, who has recently ventured into the NFT space, covering Billboard's World of Women NFT magazine cover - bring out a gaggle of top-tier drag queens for her NYC Pride celebration, but she tapped iconoclasts in the making such as Tokischa and Saucy Santana to help celebrate a month that separates the dilettantes from the true blues, reported Billboard.

There were shadows from the 2003 VMAs in NYC when the Dominican rapper and the Queen of Pop shared the stage together at a dembow remix of M's top 10 Hot 100 hit 'Hung Up.'

First, Tokischa took the stage rapping her Rosalia collab 'Linda' before Madonna and 'Hung Up' made an appearance. The strands of the songs began to meld together and the two began to gyrate closer and closer until the seemingly inevitable 'make out' commenced, and it was certainly more than a kiss. Taking it a step further, Tokischa knelt down before the Queen and put her face in the holiest of holies during the late-night set. "It's a tough job, but somebody has to do it," Madonna quipped after the heady moment, as per Billboard.

However, Tokischa wasn't the only newcomer to join Madge on the Manhattan stage. Saucy Santana assisted Madonna on a medley of her DGAF song 'Material Girl' and her number 1 hit 'Material Girl,' demonstrating effortless comfort as she commanded a sizable audience.

Madonna was then joined by all of her special guests, rappers, drag queens, and family; for a review of a song he hasn't played live in a minute, the title track of her 2009 compilation 'Celebration.'

( With inputs from ANI )

