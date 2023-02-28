Maha court allows in-camera hearing on bail plea of Sheezan Khan in Tunisha suicide case

A sessions court in Maharashtra allowed a prosecution plea for an in-camera hearing on the bail application of television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma late last year.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Sanjay More said he moved the plea before Additional Sessions Judge SM Deshpande at Vasai in Palghar district seeking an in-camera hearing of the bail application. The court allowed the prosecution plea, informed More.

In-camera proceedings are private, unlike open court proceedings, and are aimed at ensuring protection and privacy of the parties involved. General citizens and the media are excluded from witnessing the proceedings.

The SPP moved the plea after a lawyer representing the jailed TV actor argued in favour of bail for his client and contested the abetment of suicide charge slapped on him.

More opposed the bail plea of Khan, who was in a relationship with the late artist and subsequently broke up with her, and said there was a certificate of a doctor that says Tunisha Sharma was suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Sharma (21) allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar district on Mumbai's fringes. Khan was arrested the next day on a complaint of her mother.