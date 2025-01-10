Maha Kumbh 2025: Everything you need to know about cultural events planned in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 : The Maha Kumbh 2025, scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj, is set to offer a unique experience to devotees this year, as they will witness a blend of spirituality, art, and culture.

This grand event will feature a lineup of celebrated artists showcasing the diversity of Indian music, dance, and storytelling.

The festivities will begin with a performance by Shankar Mahadevan on the opening day, while Mohit Chauhan will close the event with his soulful music on the final day. Throughout the Mahakumbh, several acclaimed artists, including Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Shovana Narayan, Dr. L. Subramaniam, Bickram Ghosh, Malini Awasthi, and many others, will perform at the event, creating a mesmerizing spiritual atmosphere for devotees, said the Ministry of Culture in a release.

The Ganga Pandal at the Kumbh Mela grounds will host these performances, featuring classical dance, folk music, and dramatic arts, aimed at narrating stories of devotion, faith, and India's cultural richness, offering both a spiritual and artistic experience for devotees and visitors.

Performances will range from classical music to folk traditions, with a stellar lineup that includes Ravi Tripathi (January 25), Sadhana Sargam (January 26), Shaan (January 27), and Ranjani & Gayatri (January 31).

Notable performances include Hariharan (February 10), Kailash Kher (February 23), and a conclusion by Mohit Chauhan (February 24).

Performances will also feature classical maestros like Dr. L Subramaniam, Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, and Tanmay Bose, as well as folk music stars such as Abha Gandharva and Parthiv Gohil.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, with over 45 crore devotees expected to attend the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

