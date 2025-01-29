Maha Kumbh: Hema Malini takes holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 : Veteran actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, on Wednesday, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to take a 'snan' on this auspicious day," the BJP MP said.

Apart from Hema Malini, several other celebrities, including Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, have also participated in the grand religious gathering.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has said that each day of the 45 days of Maha Kumb is auspicious and there is no such thing as one particular moment or minute to take a dip.

He said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the religious gathering but there was unfortunate mishap last night.

Talking to ANI, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged devotees not to rush, stay calm and be cautious when there is a large gathering.

"Mauni Amavasya is a very auspicious day but the entire 45 days is considered auspicious. People have the feeling that they have to go and take the dip in the same spot. Though the government has made elaborate arrangements, there was this unfortunate mishap last night. My concern is that people should not rush. Every day of these 45 days is auspicious and they can take a dip in any part of the river, don't have to exactly go to the Sangam. We have to be cautious when such huge crowds come. The arrangements have been extraordinary....Nearly a hundred million people are taking a bath today. It's a thing that has never happened anywhere else in the world," he said.

"My appeal to people in the Kumbh is don't need to panic. Just be calm, slow down, cool down, take your time, don't have to rush. There is no such thing as one particular moment or minute that you have to take a dip. You can take a dip in any of the ghats. When there is a huge crowd, you have to be really watchful," he added.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant PanchamiThird Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

