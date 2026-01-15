Maha local polls: Deepika Singh proudly shows inked finger, says ‘vote is powerful nonviolent tool’

Mumbai, Jan 15 Popular television actress Deepika Singh exercised her democratic right during the Maharashtra local body polls on Thursday and went on to underscore the importance of voting as a means of change.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos, where she proudly flaunting her inked finger while exiting the polling booth.

She wrote in the caption: “The vote is precious. It is almost Sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a Democracy. #vote #electionday #deepikasingh.”

The voting is underway across Maharashtra for elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Elections are being held in municipal corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.

Polling for the 29 municipal corporations began at 7.30 a.m. and will conclude at 5.30 p.m. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

Talking about Deepika, she made her television debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she played IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi opposite Anas Rashid. It proved to be a breakthrough in her career.

Following a break, Deepika returned to television in 2019. She played dual roles of Sandhya Patwardhan Jindal and Sakshi Patwardhan Salgaonkar opposite Namik Paul and Vin Rana, in Kavach... Mahashivrati. She also played an advocate in the web series Halala.

In 2022, the actress made her film debut with Titu Ambani opposite Tushar Pandey.

The television actress met the blind women’s cricket team on January 7. She shared an emotional note, calling the interaction a deeply humbling experience that reaffirmed her faith in the power of the human spirit and connection.

