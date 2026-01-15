Maha local polls: Sanya Malhotra casts her vote early morning

Mumbai, Jan 15 As the elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are taking place on Thursday, actress Sanya Malhotra was seen arriving early to cast her vote.

Sanya arrived at the polling booth early in the morning, dressed casually in denim paired with a beige shirt. As she made her way inside the voting centre, the actress was seen presenting her ID to the officials before casting her vote.

Meanwhile, polling for the 29 municipal corporations began at 7.30 a.m. and will conclude at 5.30 p.m. While elections were originally scheduled for 2,869 seats, including 227 seats in the BMC, polling is now being held for 2,801 seats, as 68 candidates were elected unopposed. No voting will take place for these uncontested seats. A total of 3.48 crore voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,729 candidates in Mumbai alone. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

According to the State Election Commission, arrangements have been made across 39,147 polling stations, equipped with 43,958 Control Units and 87,916 Ballot Units. In Mumbai, there are 10,111 polling stations with 11,349 Control Units and 22,698 Ballot Units.

Elections are being held in municipal corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.

On the acting front, Sanya was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.

The story follows Sunny and Tulsi, who are heartbroken because of their partners, Ananya and Vikram. The two plan to crash their wedding.

She next has “Toaster” directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary. It also stars Rajkummar Rao. The story follows a stingy man who becomes irrationally obsessed with a toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple, getting entangled in a chain of mishaps involving murder and mayhem.

The supporting cast includes Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Joshi, and Seema Pahwa. Toaster was initially scheduled for release on Netflix on 19 August 2025, but has not yet appeared on the platform.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor