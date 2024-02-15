Mahabharat Actor Nitish Bharadwaj Files Complaint Against Estranged Wife

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, renowned for portraying Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, has filed a police complaint against his estranged wife, Smita Gate, accusing her of mental harassment.

According to ANI reports, In the complaint, Bharadwaj revealed that he married Smita Ghate, an IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, in 2009, and the couple shares twin daughters, currently 11 years old. A divorce petition has been filed at the Mumbai family court, and the case is awaiting resolution.

Bharadwaj accused his estranged wife of denying him paternal rights by preventing access to their daughters. He detailed how Smita Gate allegedly impeded his contact with the children by frequently changing their schools. Seeking police intervention, Bharadwaj filed a complaint with Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra, accusing Smita Gate of mental harassment and the kidnapping of their daughters.

Speaking to reporters, Bharadwaj stated, "I have filed a police complaint with Bhopal CP, stating this is a form of kidnapping of my daughters and mental harassment. Along with this, I have also faced mental and psychological harassment. This should be stopped, and a case of kidnapping should be registered." Bhopal CP Mishra has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Bharadwaj revealed that the Bhopal CP called Smita Gate, informing her about the complaint and requesting her to visit his office with their daughters to record statements and allow Bharadwaj to meet them. However, she reportedly refused.