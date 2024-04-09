Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Applies for Anticipatory Bail

Actor Sahil Khan who is under the scanner in the Mahadev betting app case has applied for anticipatory bail to aid his ailing father. According to a report in Bollywood Bubble, in order to secure anticipatory bail, Khan will need to submit his passport, and he will not face arrest until he appears before the court on the specified date. The legal move allows him the opportunity to return to India without immediate fear of detention.

The Mahadev Betting App operates as an online platform where users engage in illegal betting on a wide array of online games, ranging from poker and card games to badminton, tennis, football, cricket, and more.

In October 2023, several actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh, Shraddha Kapoor were booked under section 12(a) of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and under sections 66(d), 66(f) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

On the work front, Sahil will reunite with Style and Xcuse Me co-star Sharman Joshi. The project will be directed by Sam Khan. Its dialogue and screenplay will be penned by Milap Zaveri. It will have 4 songs and mark debut of an actress. The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by White Lion Motion Picture Production