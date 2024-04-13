Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Arrives at Mumbai Police Headquarters to Record Statement (Watch Video)

Actor Sahil Khan arrived at Mumbai Police headquarters on Saturday to record his statement in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app case.

#WATCH | Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrives at Mumbai Police headquarters to take part in investigation in Mahadev betting app case pic.twitter.com/UEVRSc9uUB — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

A special investigating team (SIT) of the Mumbai cyber cell had summoned Khan and three others in December 2023, but he did not appear for questioning at that time.

The first information report (FIR) alleges the scam is worth approximately Rs 15,000 crore.

Last year, authorities in Dubai apprehended Ravi Uppal, a key suspect in the case. Sources say the arrest was made by Dubai police based on an Interpol red notice requested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Khan is known for his roles in films like "Style" and "Excuse Me." He currently works as a fitness expert and founded Divine Nutrition, a company offering fitness supplements, a few years ago. The company sells products such as whey protein, creatine, and muscle gainers.