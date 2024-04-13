Mahadev Betting App Case: Mumbai Police Crime Branch Questions Actor Sahil Khan for Three Hours (Video)

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan left the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday after his statement was recorded for about three hours as part of the investigation into the Mahadev betting app case.

#WATCH | Bollywood actor Sahil Khan leaves from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. His statement was recorded for around 3 hours as a part of investigation in Mahadev betting app case.



He says, "When the law summons you, you have to appear... pic.twitter.com/uj9TPwACSp — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

Khan arrived at police headquarters earlier in the afternoon to record his statement in connection with the alleged 15,000-crore-rupee Mahadev betting app scam.

#WATCH | Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrives at Mumbai Police headquarters to take part in investigation in Mahadev betting app case pic.twitter.com/UEVRSc9uUB — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

A special investigating team (SIT) of the Mumbai cyber cell had summoned Khan and three others in December 2023, but he did not appear for questioning at that time.

Authorities in Dubai arrested Ravi Uppal, a key suspect in the case, last year. Sources say the arrest was made by Dubai police based on an Interpol red notice requested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Khan is known for his roles in films such as "Style" and "Excuse Me." He currently works as a fitness expert and founded Divine Nutrition, a company offering fitness supplements, several years ago. The company sells products like whey protein, creatine, and muscle gainers.