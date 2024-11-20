Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Gautami Kapoor and Other B-Town Celebs Cast their Vote

Voting for the assembly election has started from 7 am in the morning across all 288 constituencies. PM Narendra Modi urged all the voters of the state to participate enthusiastically in this process and add beauty to this festival of democracy. Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, and Zoya Akhtar also casted their valuable votes.

Among the many celebs who arrived early to cast their votes included RajKummar Rao and Kabir Khan actor Gautami Kapoor. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das along with his wife cast their vote at the Activity School polling centre in the Malabar Hill assembly constituency on Wednesday.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.