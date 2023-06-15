Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gives his best wishes to 'Adipurush' team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis gave his best wishes to the 'Adipurush' team for the success of the film.

He wrote on his Instagram handle, "May the #Adipurush Prabhu Shri Ram bless the much-awaited film 'Adipurush' based on MaryadaPurshottam Prabhu Shri Ram's life. Wishing the directors, producers and team #Adipurush a chartbuster success !@manojmuntashir."

Earlier, scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir also met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and received his best wishes.

CM Manohar Lal tweeted while giving his best wishes to the movie makers, "A glimpse of the film #Adipurush based on Ramayana was seen. Advance best wishes for the success of this film depicting the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram ji.@manojmuntashir."

The mythical drama 'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, is based on the epic Ramayana. Prabhas is seen as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh plays Lakshman, and Kriti Sanon plays Sita in the movie. Saif Ali Khan will portray the mythical demon ruler Ravan in the film. On June 16, the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

