Maharashtra Elections: Shah Rukh Khan casts vote with wife Gauri, children Aryan, Suhana amid high security

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday.

King Khan donned a white shirt with a trouser and a beanie cap.

He arrived to cast his vote amid high security.

Recently, the 'Pathaan' actor received a death threat. The Mumbai Police received a call threatening Shah Rukh at the Bandra station. The caller even demanded Rs 50 lakh, following which the police registered a case and dispatched a team to Raipur for further investigation. More details regarding the suspect have not been disclosed yet.

On November 12, the police filed a case of assault against the man who was arrested from Chhattisgarh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The accused has been identified as Faizan Khan.

The threat to Shah Rukh follows a series of threats issued to fellow friend and Bollywood star Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Talking about his work front, SRK marked a monstrous return to the silver screen with three back-to-back hits after taking a four-year break following his lean period of delivering a series of duds.

Siddharth Anand-directorial 'Pathaan' released on January 2023 marked SRK's comeback. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

King Khan again returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 cr. at the worldwide box office.redefined box office success.

'Dunki' directed by maestro Rajkumar Hirani was SRK's third release of the year. The movie, showcasing the story of illegal 'donkey flights' was well received at the box office. It also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

In the coming months, SRK will be next seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 58.22 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections. On the other hand, a turnout of 67.59 per cent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 5 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are being held across 288 constituencies in a single-phase poll, with voting starting at 7 am and concluding at 6 pm.

The state is witnessing fierce competition, with a total of 4,136 candidates vying for seats, including 2,086 independent contenders.

Among the political factions in the race, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting 149 seats, has formed an alliance with Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). They are up against the opposition, comprising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to reclaim ground in the state's political landscape.

