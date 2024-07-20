Maharashtra: Shinde, Fadnavis attend 'Dharmaveer 2' trailer launch in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : The trailer of Marathi film 'Dharmaveer 2' has finally been released by the makers in Mumbai. The event was attended by several eminent personalities and B-Town celebs.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the 'Dharmaveer 2' trailer launch event.

Actors Govinda, Jeetendra, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and others are also present.

Starring Prasad Oak, this sequel promises an action-packed narrative that continues the legacy of the 2022 superhit Dharmaveer. The biographical political drama delves deeper into the life of Anand Dighe, a revered Maharashtrian leader.

Earlier, actor Bobby Deol unveiled the poster of the film 'Dharmaveer 2' alongside Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the film's cast and crew in Mumbai.

Actor Bobby Deol expressed his gratitude and excitement and said in his earlier statement, "It's an honour to be part of this celebration. The performance in the first part was commendable, and I congratulate CM Eknath Shinde on his two successful years in government."

CM Eknath Shinde, reflecting on the film and its subject, commented, "Anand Dighe was not just a leader but my guru. His life and contributions continue to inspire us. I am proud to support this cinematic portrayal of his legacy."

The original film, directed by Pravin Tarde, was a commercial hit and received positive reviews for its authentic portrayal of Anand Dighe's life.

The sequel explores new facets of Anand Dighe's life and political journey, aiming to capture the essence of his impactful legacy.

