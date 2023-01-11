Mahekk Chahal reveals being on ventilator after she was diagnosed with pneumonia

Actor Mahekk Chahal was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai for almost four days and was put on a ventilator. According to reports, she was in the ICU for 3-4 days. The actress is still in the hospital under observation and is getting treated to avoid relapse. In her interview to E-Times, she thanked the doctors for taking care of her. Mahekk shared, "My mother is currently with me taking care. She flew down from Norway after learning about my situation. I am grateful that I am not shooting currently but hope to get on sets soon enough. As they say when the going gets tough, the tough get going and such things happen. It's been a major health scare with both my lungs hugely affected but I am thankful to the doctors who took care of me and got me to feel much better."

Continuing further the actress said, "I collapsed on January 2. I felt like knives piercing in my chest..I couldn't breathe. I was admitted to the Holy family hospital. I was rushed to the hospital and had to be kept in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)for 3-4 days. I was put on oxygen cylinders even though I am in a normal ward the oxygen keeps fluctuating.. Pneumonia is affecting me."Mahekk plays the role of a shape-shifting snake in the supernatural saga, Naagin 6. She shares a great bond with all her co-stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia amongst others. Before taking up Naagin 6, the actress was seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 5, Bigg Boss Halla Bol and so on. She was the first runner-up of her season. The actress has been part of Bollywood films like Nayee Padosan, Wanted, Mumbai Cutting, Main Aur Mrs Khanna to name a few.



