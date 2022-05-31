Mahesh Babu pens touching note on father's birthday

Hyderabad, May 31 Tollywood star Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt note to his father and superstar Krishna on the occasion of the veteran actor's 79th birthday on Tuesday.

Mahesh Babu, who shared a picture of his father, wrote a note wishing him good health.

"Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you," Mahesh Babu's note reads.

On the veteran actor's birthday, the film industry and his fans are showering him with greetings.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his recent film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

According to reports, he is currently on vacation with his family and hopes to return rejuvenated to begin his next project with Trivikram Srinivas, in which he will be paired up with 'Maharshi' actress Pooja Hegde.

In the near future, Mahesh will be seen acting under the direction of SS Rajamouli, the director of 'RRR,' as the two have agreed to work together after their current commitments.

