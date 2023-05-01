IPL 2023: LSG spinners dominate, restrict RCB to 126/9

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : A dominant performance by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers, particularly spinners Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi, helped them to contain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a below-par 126/9 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Lucknow on Monday.

Electing to bat first, RCB was off to a slow start. Though openers Virat Kohli and skipper Faf Du Plessis did not lose their wickets, they struggled against spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi in the powerplay and could not unleash the big hits that had become a staple of their starts this season.

At the end of six overs and the powerplay, RCB was at a modest 42/0, with Virat (21*) and Faf (21*) unbeaten.

RCB had to hit it big in middle overs. The side crossed the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs.

Bishnoi gave LSG its first breakthrough. He broke the 62-run stand between Virat and Faf, sending back the latter for a 30-ball 31 which consisted three fours. Virat was stumped by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran. RCB were 62/1 in nine overs.

Anuj Rawat was next up on the crease.

At the end of 10 overs, RCB were 65/1, with Faf (31*) and Anuj Rawat (1*) unbeaten.

Anuj struggled to get going and eventually fell to Krishnappa Gowtham for nine (11 balls). Kyle Mayers took a great catch at deep-midwicket and RCB were 75/2 in 11.4 overs.

Glenn Maxwell's stay at the crease did not last long either as he was dismissed for four (five balls)e. RCB were 80/3 in 12.4 overs. Bishnoi got his second wicket by trapping the star Aussie all-rounder leg-before-wicket.

RCB continued to lose wickets to spinners as it was Amit Mishra who dismissed Suyash Prabhudessai for six runs (7 balls). RCB were 90/4 in 14.3 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RCB were 92/4, with Dinesh Karthik (1*) and Faf (39*) unbeaten.

The rain interrupted play at that point.

Following the resumption of play, Dinesh started off with a boundary on the second ball. RCB's struggles with spin continued as Amit got his second wicket, dismissing Faf for 44 (40 balls). His knock consisted of just a four and six. RCB were 109/5 in 16.5 overs as Krunal completed a good catch.

Even Naveen-ul-Haq was among the wickets as he dismissed Mahipal Lomror for four. RCB were 114/6 in 17.5 overs.

Dinesh Karthik was run-out for 16 (11 balls) by Yash Thakur, reducing RCB to 117/7 in 18.4 overs.

RCB's downfall continued as Naveen dismissed Karn Sharma for two. RCB were 121/8 in 19.2 overs after Gowtham took a catch at backward point.

RCB finished at 126/9, with the help of a boundary from Wndu Hasaranga (4*). Josh Hazlewood was unbeaten at 1*.

Naveen was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 3/30 in his four overs. Amit Mishra took 2/21 in his four overs and Bishnoi also took two wickets.

Brief Scores: RCB: 126/9 (Faf Du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31, Naveen ul Haq 3/30.

