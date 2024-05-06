India Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heatwave Across Multiple Regions on May 6
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2024 03:34 PM2024-05-06T15:34:19+5:302024-05-06T15:34:43+5:30
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the likelihood of heatwave conditions in several regions across the country on ...
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the likelihood of heatwave conditions in several regions across the country on May 6, 2024. These areas include Vidarbha, Saurashtra & Kutch in Gujarat, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and interior Karnataka.
Heatwave conditions very likely in Vidarbha, Saurashtra & Kutch, Gujarat region, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and interior Karnataka on 06 May, 2024.#heatwavealert#heatwave#weatherupdate@moesgoi@DDNewslive@ndmaindia@airnewsalertspic.twitter.com/IvB3CU41Z0— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 6, 2024
According to the IMD, the intensity of the heatwave is expected to diminish over the East and South Peninsular regions starting from Tuesday, May 7. Additionally, rainfall is highly probable over these regions until May 10.
The IMD also stated that heavy rainfall is expected to persist over Northeast India until May 7. Throughout April, maximum temperatures soared to unprecedented levels in East, Northeast, and Southern Peninsular India, prompting health advisories from government bodies. As a precautionary measure, several states suspended in-person classes in schools due to the scorching temperatures. Many weather stations reported their highest-ever April day temperatures during this period.