India Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heatwave Across Multiple Regions on May 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the likelihood of heatwave conditions in several regions across the country on May 6, 2024. These areas include Vidarbha, Saurashtra & Kutch in Gujarat, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and interior Karnataka.

According to the IMD, the intensity of the heatwave is expected to diminish over the East and South Peninsular regions starting from Tuesday, May 7. Additionally, rainfall is highly probable over these regions until May 10.

The IMD also stated that heavy rainfall is expected to persist over Northeast India until May 7. Throughout April, maximum temperatures soared to unprecedented levels in East, Northeast, and Southern Peninsular India, prompting health advisories from government bodies. As a precautionary measure, several states suspended in-person classes in schools due to the scorching temperatures. Many weather stations reported their highest-ever April day temperatures during this period.

