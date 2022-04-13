Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt mark their presence at Ranbir-Alia's pre-wedding ceremonies

Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt and stepsister Pooja Bhatt were spotted outside Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra residence Vastu where Alia and Ranbir's pre-wedding ceremonies kick-started on Wednesday.

Spotted together, the 'Zakhm' director was seen dressed in a traditional white coloured silk kurta pyjama, while Pooja looked radiant in a yellow satin-textured suit paired with boho jewellery.

A small mehendi flower design on the 'Sadak' actor's palm was also captured as she waved at the paparazzi from inside the car.

Earlier, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain (late Rishi Kapoor's sister), cousins Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Armaan Jain were also spotted outside Ranbir's residence.

'Brahmastra' director and producer--Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar also arrived in style for the pre-wedding ceremonies at Ranbir's Bandra residence.

The highly-anticipated wedding of Ranbir and Alia will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The pre-wedding functions have started today and the couple will reportedly tie the knot on April 15.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra'.

Interestingly, Ayan, who is Ranbir and Alia's close friend, today unveiled a sneak peek of the couple's love song 'Kesariya' from their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' to mark their fresh beginnings.

'Brahmastra', a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

( With inputs from ANI )

