Mahesh Shetty opens up on his bond with ‘Fighter’ Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai, Jan 31 Actor Mahesh Shetty, who stars in the action movie ‘Fighter’ opened up on working with Hrithik Roshan, and shared about their off-screen bond, and heaped praised for the latter’s dedication and hard work.

Mahesh plays the role of Squadron Leader Rajan Unninathan, a wingman to Patty (portrayed by Hrithik Roshan).

Patty and Unni have a great on-screen dynamic. Whether it's breaking all boundaries to save the country or standing by your partner's side in a difficult situation, we saw them go through an emotional journey to protect their country and share a sense of patriotism.

Talking about his experience working with Hrithik, Mahesh said: “In the Air Force lexicon, a Wingman is a pilot who flies alongside the leader of a flying formation providing mutual support, so their bonding is always on another level. This was the brief where we started from and hence Hritik and I started bonding well before the shoot began.”

“The way he greeted me as ‘yaara’ on sets was so enduring and the whole team was like one big family. He is extremely genuine, and no doubt looks like a Greek God but even as a person, he is amazingly sweet and has a funny bone. The way he narrated stories to us always left us in splits and looking forward to more,” he shared.

Mahesh added: “Not once did any of us feel that we were working with a huge star since there were no airs or tantrums thrown around. He is the Hritik Roshan for a reason and the reason is only dedication and hard work.”

‘Fighter’ is directed by Siddharth Anand, and stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Mahesh will be next seen in the series ‘Kan Khajura’ which is an adaptation of the Israeli show ‘Magpie’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor