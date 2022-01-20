Mahesh's 'Yevaal' is a psychological thriller

Chennai, Jan 20 Actor Mahesh, who won the hearts of audiences for his simple and natural performance in director Vasanta Balan's critically acclaimed 'Angaadi Theru', will next be seen in director Githeesh Karunakaran's 'Yevaal', a romantic psychological thriller, featuring five heroines.

Sources close to the unit say that Mokksha, who has been a part of a few Bengali and Telugu movies, will be making her debut in Tamil with this film. A Bharatanatyam dancer, Mokksha plays the main female lead in the film.

Gowri Sharma, Madhumitha, Akshara Raj, Parichita Singha, and Arathi Krishna, a model who has already been a part of three Malayalam movies and a couple of Tamil movies, will all be playing pivotal roles in the film.

Interestingly, Arathi Krishna is also one of the producers of the film. She is producing the film with R.L. Ravi.

One other highlight about this film is that it will also feature Praveen Parameshwar, the man who represented India in the World Competition of the longest beard and won second position. He will be seen playing an important role in the film.

Sources say the story of 'Yevaal' revolves around a man who gets to know that his girlfriend's death has been caused by a psycho killer. Says a source, "He sets out to seek revenge. But while doing so, he has to take on those who know witchcraft. The spinechilling eerie moments in the film are of Hollywood standards."

Shot across the locales of Pondicherry, Palakkad, Kuttikkanam, Peermade and a few more exotic places, the film will feature a couple of songs, the source adds.

