'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3

Mumbai, April 27 Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major' based on the life of national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set to hit the big screen on June 3.

Designed for the big screen experience and mounted on a large scale, the bilingual film was shot in both Hindi and Telugu, and will be released in Malayalam as well.

Celebrating the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, 'Major' traces the varied phases of the beloved martyr's life, sneak peeks of which were witnessed in the teaser that has been playing in cinemas with all the recent blockbuster movies.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

It will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3.

