Makers of Akhil's 'Agent' clarify release on schedule

Hyderabad, May 17 Actor Akhil Akkineni will appear in the action-thriller 'Agent' which is being directed by Surender Reddy. To put an end to the rumours surrounding the movie, the makers have come up with an update.

"'Agent' schedule starting in Manali. A teaser update will be provided shortly. For updates, only follow verified Twitter handles. Please disregard all rumours," tweeted Anil Sunkara, the movie's producer.

Rumours have been circulating for the past few days that 'Agent' will not be released on August 12, as planned earlier. The makers, who are confident that the movie is currently going as per the schedule, are sure that they can manage to release the movie on time as promised.

Sakshi Vaidya, a newcomer, will play the leading lady opposite Akhil in the spy thriller. 'Agent' also has Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who will be seen in a key role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor