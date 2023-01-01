Makers of 'Custody' release teaser with Naga Chaitanya in action mode

Hyderabad, Jan 1 Naga Chaitanya's Telugu-Tamil bilingual project 'Custody' directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu had gone on the floors a couple of months back. To ring in the New Year, the makers have released a special glimpse of the upcoming film with elements to get Naga Chaitanya fans all excited.

The film has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others. Welcoming the grand new year 2023, the makers Sunday unveiled a special glimpse.

The first glimpse of the movie begins with a gripping background score and aerial shots. The reversed cars blast and immediately Naga Chaitanya gets into action delivering punches and kicks on the villains.

Venkat Prabhu has once again shown his technical brilliance and the video gives the adrenaline rush. He is also known for unique taglines for his films and the one for 'Custody' reads: 'A Venkat Prabhu Hunt.'

Viewers get to witness Naga Chaitanya in his massiest avatar yet, and the glimpse is loaded with action elements and a ferocious look of Chay in the end.

Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja have scored the breathtaking background music to complement the imaginative cinematography.

The makers recently announced the grand release date for the movie. And the film is releasing worldwide on May 12.

'Custody' is one of the most expensive films in the career of the Akkineni hero. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The film's ensemble cast and technical team are currently busy with filming this ambitous project.

