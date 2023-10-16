Makers of Vijay-starrer 'Leo' file petition in Madras High Court requesting 4 am show of film on release day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu] [India], October 16 : As Vijay-starrer 'Leo' is all set to be released on October 19, the makers are trying their best to make it a grand movie-watching experience for fans.

Seven Screen Studios Production has filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened at 4 am on the first day of the film's release in Tamil Nadu.

The producers have also requested to allow screenings of Leo at 7 am from October 19 to October 24.

Claiming that Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's latest movies 'Pathan' and 'Jawan' opened with six to seven shows in Mumbai and with six shows in Delhi, the petitioner said, the success of a film mainly depends upon the collections that it makes on the opening day and hence it was important to have special shows.

The Madras High Court will hear the petition on Tuesday.

'Leo' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Leo marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster, Master. The film also reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan.

They were earlier starred together in films like 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi' and 'Aathi'. Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor