Makers plan revival of popular sitcoms 'Nurse Jackie', 'Weeds'

Washington [US], May 16 : The moment of witnessing classic drama shows 'Nurse Jackie' and 'Weeds' again can be around the corner as the creator has reportedly started.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the Showtime television network plans to bring the iconic shows back. The former showrunner Robert Greenblatt will work closely to seal the deal with the studio.

The revival is in the infant stages of development with the original leads, Edie Falco and Mary-Louise Parker, attached to star and executive produce for 'Nurse Jackie'. Reports suggest that the projects are still coming together and deals are being negotiated.

As per a report by Deadline, 'The Weeds' would be written and executive produced by Christian Torpe, creator of the famous Danish series 'Rita'. The show will be led by Nancy (Parker) in Copenhagen.

The Nurse Jackie follow-up would be written/executive produced by Abe Sylvia and Liz Flahive who were writers-producers on the original series. The concept is still blurry with nothing concrete being finalised yet.

The audience won't have to wait for too long to witness the shows on screen again as the makers plan an early 2024 launch, as per deets by the Deadline.

The show 'Weeds' follows the story of a widowed mother of two boys, played by actors Hunter Parrish and Alexander Gould, who begins selling marijuana to support her family after her husband's death.

The plot of 'Nurse Jackie' revolved around a duplicitous, pill-popping ER nurse and her mom. Jackie Peyton who is addicted to drugs runs the whole show as she tries to manage her personal life with a lot of drama under wraps for the audience.

Both of the shows were showered with prestigious awards during their run.

