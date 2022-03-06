Makers to hold massive 'RRR' pre-release event

Hyderabad, March 6 The makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer 'RRR' are planning to hold a massive pre-release event in either of the Telugu states.

As S.S. Rajamouli's directorial is inching towards its release date, the makers have been waiting to organizse a grand event.

It is reported that the producers have roped in a big team to organize the pre-release event, which will involve most of the movie's technic and stars. A couple of dances and other promotional events will be held for the pre-release event as well.

'RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies, which is slated for its worldwide release on March 25.

'RRR' promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

'RRR' features an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. M.M. Keeravani is the music composer for this upcoming fictional drama.

