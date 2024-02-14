Malaika Arora Expresses Outrage Over Viral Pet Beating Video, Tags CM Eknath Shinde

A video of Vet pet clinic staff beating up a pet has gone viral on social media; this incident took place in R Mall in Thane. The dog in the video was beaten so hard that it was seen crying for help. The person filming and beating the pet were seen enjoying this. After the video was posted on the social media app called Snapchat, everyone was shocked. In response to this video police have detained people involved in this case.

A Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora who is often seen nurturing stray dogs posted a long post on Instagram showing sadness and disappointment towards the video. She even tagged CM Eknath Shinde and expressed how furious she was because of this disturbing video. The actress's post quickly went viral on social media.



What is Malaika's post?

Malaika posted a video on her Instagram story. In a video, a person is hitting dog So, the police are detaining a person. I hope that poor helpless dog is ok. I was very angry after seeing this video. But I believe that the matter will be dealt with. However, Malaika has expressed her anger by captioning that the time has come to severely punish those persons. Along with this, Eknath Shinde has also been tagged.

Meanwhile, after this video went viral, many celebrities demanded action. Actor Ritesh Deshmukh also posted this video. Also, after this video came to light, PAWS official, Nilesh Bhange and some others filed a complaint, an official told news agency PTI.

