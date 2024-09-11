Malaika Arora's Father Death: Police Says Prima Facie, a Case Of Suicide Further Investigation Underway (Watch Video)

Actress Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. According to a statement shared by Mumbai police, who are still investigating, his death “seems to be a case of suicide.” An officer from Bandra police told ANI “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, but we are probing the incident from all angles. A process to file an accidental death report is on.” The report suggests that the incident took place at around 10:30 am on Wednesday at his residence in the building named Ayesha Manor in Bandra (West). Soon after the incident became public, Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan reached his residence.

#WATCH | DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan says, "Body of one Anil Mehta was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well...Body… https://t.co/KiCoOmjZQ8pic.twitter.com/LsU0nR3LUf — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Malaika’s son Arhaan also reached his grandfather’s residence. Other members of Arbaaz’s family – Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Salma Khan also reached the residence. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was previously in a relationship with Malaika, was also seen arriving at the house. Earlier in the day, Malaika Arora was also seen rushing to her parents’ home. Malaika was inconsolable as she made her way to the apartment in which her parents lived. She was reportedly not in the city when her father passed away. The actress had earlier shared that she was only 11 when her parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, separated.

After the separation, Malaika and her younger sister, Amrita Arora, who was just 6 at the time, were primarily raised by their mother. After the separation, her mother relocated from Thane to Chembur with both daughters. Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora, was also seen arriving at her father's home along with her husband, Shakeel Ladak.

