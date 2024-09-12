Malaika Arora's Father's Death: Anil Mehta's Funeral To Be Held Today In Mumbai

Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta, will be cremated on September 12 at a ceremony in Santacruz. The news of his tragic death has shocked the entertainment industry. Police reports indicate that Malaika Arora's father Anil passed away after jumping from the balcony of his sixth-floor apartment at Ayesha Manor in Bandra. IANS has provided additional details about the incident, revealing that prior to his death, Anil had contacted both of his daughters, expressing his fatigue with the words, "I'm tired.

Late in the evening of September 11, 2024, Malaika shared first note after her father's demise. In the picture, note in the bottom left corner that we can see Anil Mehta's photo. Along with it, Malaika informed about her father's passing. She called him a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and their best friend. Malaika added that their family is in deep shock.

Malaika further requested privacy from the media and their well-wishers in these difficult times. She signed off the note with the entire Arora family's name and even included he families furbabies, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy. Anil Mehta, who was divorced from his wife, Joyce Polycarp, when Malaika was just 11-year-old, started living together a few years ago in the same flat in Bandra. The family would often come together for family dinners. As per the reports, Joyce, in her statement, revealed that she had been living with Anil for the last few years.