Malayalam actor-director Joy Mathew injured in car accident

Popular actor-cum-director Joy Mathew met with a vehicle accident here on Monday. He sustained injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chavakkad, Thrissur.The incident took place on the Chavakkad - Ponnani National Highway 66 around 11 pm. As per reports, a pickup van rammed into the car carrying the actor, as he was on his way to Ernakulam from Kozhikode.

The driver of the car, who was trapped inside following the collision, was rescued by locals and later rushed to the hospital along with the actor. The award-winning actor was in the news recently for his critical stand and remarks against the Left front government in Kerala.